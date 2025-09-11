GAIL (India) Ltd Spurts 2.04%

GAIL (India) Ltd has added 1.81% over last one month compared to 0.9% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd rose 2.04% today to trade at Rs 177.5. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.66% to quote at 26105.93. The index is down 0.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased 1.82% and Oil India Ltd added 1.16% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 14.01 % over last one year compared to the 0.15% fall in benchmark SENSEX.