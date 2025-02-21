Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 2.58%

Nifty Auto index ended down 2.58% at 21505.9 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd slipped 5.99%, TVS Motor Company Ltd shed 3.90% and Exide Industries Ltd fell 2.57%. The Nifty Auto index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 2.60% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.92% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.51% to close at 22795.9 while the SENSEX is down 0.56% to close at 75311.06 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News