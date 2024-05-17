Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 1.74%

Nifty Auto index ended up 1.74% at 23285.65 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 6.02%, Balkrishna Industries Ltd added 2.81% and TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 2.66%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 69.00% over last one year compared to the 23.92% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.67% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.28% to close at 22466.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.34% to close at 73917.03 today.

