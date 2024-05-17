Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 1.74%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 1.74%

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Auto index ended up 1.74% at 23285.65 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 6.02%, Balkrishna Industries Ltd added 2.81% and TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 2.66%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 69.00% over last one year compared to the 23.92% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.67% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.28% to close at 22466.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.34% to close at 73917.03 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 0.88%

20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Taneja Aerospace &amp; Aviation consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story