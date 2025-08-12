Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 1.02%

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index ended down 1.02% at 26135.3 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bajaj Finance Ltd shed 2.83%, Muthoot Finance Ltd slipped 2.19% and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd dropped 2.18%. The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 13.00% over last one year compared to the 0.58% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 0.84% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.40% to close at 24487.4 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.46% to close at 80235.59 today.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

