Alkem Laboratories partners with Abdulaziz Alsheikh to incorporate subsidiary in KSA

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories has, pursuant to a shareholders' agreement dated 12 August, 2025, agreed to incorporate a subsidiary company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pursuant to incorporation of such subsidiary, the Company will hold 51% of the total share capital. The balance stake of 49% will be held by Abdulaziz Alsheikh (Saudi Partner).

The subsidiary is proposed to be incorporated as a limited liability company and will be involved in the manufacture, import, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical and/or nutraceutical products within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

