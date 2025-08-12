MRF Q1 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 500 cr

MRF reported a 12.35% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 500.47 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 571.02 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations rose 6.65% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,675.69 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 670.48 crore, down 12.11% from Rs 762.91 crore reported in the same period last year.
Total expense increased 9.42% year on year to Rs 7,131.64 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 4,622.99 crore (up 5.77% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 477.67 crore (up 4.39% YoY) during the period under review.
On the margins front, MRFs operating margin dropped to 8.37% in Q1 FY26 from 10.61% in Q1 FY25. Net profit margin also declined to 6.41%, compared to 7.84% a year earlier.
MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tires, tubes, flaps, and tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.
