Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Q1 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 500 cr

MRF Q1 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 500 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MRF reported a 12.35% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 500.47 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 571.02 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 6.65% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,675.69 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 670.48 crore, down 12.11% from Rs 762.91 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expense increased 9.42% year on year to Rs 7,131.64 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 4,622.99 crore (up 5.77% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 477.67 crore (up 4.39% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, MRFs operating margin dropped to 8.37% in Q1 FY26 from 10.61% in Q1 FY25. Net profit margin also declined to 6.41%, compared to 7.84% a year earlier.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tires, tubes, flaps, and tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marksans Pharma skids after Q1 PAT slumps 34% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Genus Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 3.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 3.71% in the June 2025 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 83.61% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story