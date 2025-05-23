Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 1.63%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 1.63%

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.63% at 56502.05 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Varun Beverages Ltd rose 4.09%, ITC Ltd added 2.39% and Nestle India Ltd jumped 2.23%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 1.00% over last one year compared to the 8.21% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index gained 1.11% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.99% to close at 24853.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.95% to close at 81721.08 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers end with strong gains; Nifty settles above 24,850

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Vimta Labs allots 18,272 equity shares under ESOP

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story