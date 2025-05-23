Nifty May futures trade at premium

ITC, Eternal and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top traded contractsThe Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,890, a premium of 36.87 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,853.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty50 jumped 243.45 points or 0.99% to 24,853.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.11% to 17.28.
ITC, Eternal and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.
