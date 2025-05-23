Nifty May futures trade at premium

ITC, Eternal and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) were the top traded contracts

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,890, a premium of 36.87 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,853.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 jumped 243.45 points or 0.99% to 24,853.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.11% to 17.28.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

