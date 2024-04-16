Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.58%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.58%

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 2.58% at 33574.95 today. The index is down 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd slipped 3.66%, Mphasis Ltd dropped 3.60% and Coforge Ltd shed 3.45%. The Nifty IT index is up 24.00% over last one year compared to the 25.08% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.57% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.56% to close at 22147.9 while the SENSEX is down 0.62% to close at 72943.68 today.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

