Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 3.89%
Nifty IT index ended down 3.89% at 30496.25 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd shed 10.82%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 4.81% and Coforge Ltd fell 4.41%. The Nifty IT index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 0.87% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.42% and Nifty Services Sector index is down 1.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.81% to close at 24378.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.95% to close at 78516.49 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Life Q4 PAT declines 1% YoY to Rs 805 cr

Benchmarks snap 3-day gains; IT shares plunge

T-bill auction sees strong demand; cut-off yields ease across tenors

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Havells India gains after Q4 PAT rises 41% YoY to Rs 734 crore

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story