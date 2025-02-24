Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.71%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.06%

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 2.71% at 39446.6 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd shed 4.74%, L&T Technology Services Ltd slipped 4.64% and Wipro Ltd dropped 3.69%. The Nifty IT index has soared 4.00% over last one year compared to the 1.53% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.17% and Nifty Commodities index is down 1.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.06% to close at 22553.35 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.14% to close at 74454.41 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

