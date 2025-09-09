Regaal Resources slumps after Q1 PAT slides 1% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Regaal Resources fell 1.98% to Rs 108.65 after the company reported a 1.19% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 9.06 crore, despite a 26.52% increase in net sales to Rs 246.56 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.79% YoY to Rs 12.06 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.
Total expenses increased 28.23% to Rs 234.76 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 183.07 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 134.02 crore (up 33.76% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 7.33 crore (up 24.87% YoY) during the period under review.
Regaal Resources is a leading maize-based specialty products manufacturer in India, with a crushing capacity of 750 TPD at its facility in Kishanganj, Bihar. The company produces native and modified maize starch, co-products like gluten and fiber, and value-added food items. Regaal serves diverse industries such as food, pharma, paper, and adhesives, generating over Rs 900 crore in revenue (FY25), mostly from domestic markets.
