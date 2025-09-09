Tata Power and Tata Passenger inaugurate Mumbai's first large scale EV charging hub

Tata Power Company has joined hands with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to inaugurate Mumbai's first premium, large-scale EV charging hub under the TATA.ev MegaCharger initiative.

Strategically located near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the premises of The Leela Mumbai Hotel, the TATA.ev MegaCharger hub is designed to serve the city's diverse mix of EV users from private car owners to taxis, ride-hailing fleets, and logistics operators. This prime location also allows this MegaCharger hub cater to the city's business and tourists' footfall, making clean mobility accessible to frequent flyers, hotel guests, and professionals in the bustling Andheri-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-South Mumbai corridor.

Equipped with eight fast DC chargers with speeds up to 120 kW, the facility offers 16 charging bays, making it one of the city's largest and most advanced charging stations. Allowing 16 EVs to charge simultaneously, this hub eliminates long wait times, ensuring a seamless user experience even during peak hours. This MegaCharger hub is adding to the 1000 + green charging points already deployed by Tata Power across Mumbai. This charging hub is also a part of the ever-increasing TATA.ev MegaCharger network - a flagship initiative of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. TATA.ev MegaChargers are open to all EV users, and offer exclusive benefits for TATA.ev customers, including an exclusive discount of up to 25% and priority access to the charger. These charging services will be seamlessly accessible through the Tata Power EZ Charge App (4 lakh registered users on Tata Power EZ charge app) and will be available soon on the iRA.ev Connected Car app for TATA.ev owners.