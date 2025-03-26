Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.40%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.40%

Image
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 2.40% at 1487.35 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd shed 4.27%, Tips Music Ltd dropped 4.08% and Den Networks Ltd slipped 4.03%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 18.00% over last one year compared to the 6.74% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.34% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.77% to close at 23486.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.93% to close at 77288.5 today.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

