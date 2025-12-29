Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 0.93%

Nifty Media index ended up 0.93% at 1424.05 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd rose 6.70%, Prime Focus Ltd shed 3.16% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 2.48%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 23.00% over last one year compared to the 8.94% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.75% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 0.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.38% to close at 25942.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.41% to close at 84695.54 today.

