Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.79%

Nifty Media index closed up 1.79% at 1435.15 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd added 5.84%, Prime Focus Ltd jumped 5.69% and PVR Inox Ltd gained 3.30%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 27.00% over last one year compared to the 5.08% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 0.91% and Nifty FMCG index increased 0.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.08% to close at 26027.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.06% to close at 85213.36 today.

