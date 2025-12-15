Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
InterGlobe Aviation, Kaynes Technology India and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,103.30, a premium of 76 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,027.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 19.65 points or 0.08% to 26,027.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.40% to 10.25.

InterGlobe Aviation, Kaynes Technology India and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

