Market snaps 2-days gaining streak; Nifty settles below 26,050 mark

Domestic equity benchmarks closed slightly lower, snapping a two-day winning streak, as sentiment stayed cautious amid persistent foreign fund outflows, uncertainty surrounding a potential U.S.India trade deal and a sharp fall in the rupee to a record low. The Nifty ended below the 26,050 mark.

The Indian rupee weakened further on Monday, sliding to a record low of 90.80 against the U.S. dollar.

Auto, pharma and healthcare shares declined, while media, FMCG and counsumer durables shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 54.30 points or 0.06% to 85,213.36. The Nifty 50 index lost 19.65 points or 0.08% to 26,027.30. In the past two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.03% while the Nifty added 1.12%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.41%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,238 shares rose and 2,027 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.40% to 10.25. India's Trade Data Indias merchandise trade deficit narrowed sharply to a five-month low of $24.53 billion in November, down from $41.68 billion in October, driven by a significant drop in imports of gold, crude oil, and coal, according to government trade data released on Monday.

Overall trade, including merchandise and services, recorded exports of $73.99 billion in November 2025, up from $64.05 billion in November 2024. Imports during the period declined marginally to $80.63 billion from $81.11 billion. Indian merchandise exports to the US rose nearly 10% month-on-month to $6.92 billion in November, the data showed. India has held fort on the U.S. exports despite tariffs," Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce secretary, said, adding that the decline in imports was due to a fall in gold, oil and coal imports. Economy: Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion for the week ending on 12 December 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $151 million to $556.88 billion, the data released showed. Value of the gold reserves increased by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $93 million to $18.721 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $97 million to $4.675 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. Meanwhile, Indias wholesale inflation remained in deflationary territory in November, with WPI falling 0.32% year-on-year, easing from a 1.21% drop in October. Food prices continued to weigh on the index, though the pace of decline moderated, with wholesale food inflation at -2.6% compared with -5.04% previously. Vegetable prices fell 20.23% after a much steeper 34.97% drop in October, signalling some stabilization. Manufactured product prices rose 1.33% year-on-year, while fuel and power prices declined 2.27%, keeping overall inflation pressures subdued.

IPO Update: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 5,82,17,286 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Monday (15 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it will close on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share. New Listings: Shares of Corona Remedies were at Rs 1437.20 on the BSE, representing a premium of 35.33% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,062. The stock was listed at Rs 1,452, exhibiting a premium of 36.72% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 1499 and a low of 1412.65. On the BSE, over 238.35 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Wakefit Innovations were at Rs 192.30 on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.38% as compared with the issue price of Rs 195. The stock debuted at Rs 194.10 on the BSE, marking a marginal discount of 0.46% over the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 203.70 and a low of 177.25. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index fell 0.95% to 27,557.90. The index rallied 1.69% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.89%), Eicher Motors (down 1.52%), Bharat Forge (down 1.12%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 1.12%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.99%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.96%), Bosch (down 0.94%), Uno Minda (down 0.82%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.76%) and TVS Motor Company (down 0.41%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Jayant Infratech hit an upper limit of 5% after securing a domestic contract worth approximately Rs 40.55 crore from Central Railway. The order involves the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of conversion of existing unregulated 25 KV AC Overhead Equipment (OHE) to regulated OHE in the KalyanKarjat section (109 TKM) of Mumbai division.

Wheels India jumped 5.58% after the company has signed a technical assistance agreement with Tokyo, Japan headquartered Topy Industries for the design, development and manufacture of aluminium alloy wheels. Matrimony.com declined 5.03%. The company said its board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 58.5 crore through the tender offer route. The company plans to buy back 8,93,129 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 655 per share. As of 12 December 2025, promoters held a 54.61% stake in Matrimony.com, while public shareholders owned the remaining 45.39%. SEPC zoomed 12.09% after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%).

Ashoka Buildcon advanced 2.39% after it has received an EPC order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct a flyover connecting J.J. Bridge & Sitaram Selam Bridge at J.J. RoadSaboo Siddik Polytechnic Road Junction in E Ward. KEC International added 1.51% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil businesses in India. SBC Exports added 1.15%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 10.76 crore from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur for the supply of manpower. Crest Ventures shed 0.83%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Crest Urban Living has entered into joint development agreement with Vensco Projects LLP for development of a premium mixed-use project in Chembur.

Excelsoft Technologies rose 0.81%. The company reported 19% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.61 crore on a 20% increase in total income to Rs 68.63 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Mini Diamonds (India) declined 1.27%. The company has announced that it has received an order to supply lab-grown polished diamonds worth Rs 12 crore from SAHARSH EXPORTS. Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 0.53%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has secured an order worth Rs 1.10 crore from North Western Railway. Inox Wind (IWL) gained 1.04%. The company announced that it has secured a 102.3 MW order from ABREL EPC, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables, for the supply of its 3.3 MW wind turbine generators.

Vascon Engineers rallied 3.42% after the company received an order from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for the construction of a super speciatly hospital in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. The said order is valued at Rs 260.09 crore and it is expected to be completed within 36 months. United Drilling Tools slipped 1.72%. The company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 3.26 crore from Nigeria-based Weafri Well Services Company. WPIL surged 7.55% after the companys South African subsidiary, PCI Africa Consortium, has been awarded a contract for the upgradation and expansion of the Macassar Wastewater Treatment Works for the City of Cape Town. The said contract is valued at 2.50 billion Rand (Rs 1,340 crore).

Elitecon International hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced that it has secured a long term international supply contract valued at around Rs 875 crore. Global Markets: European markets advanced as investors turned their attention to the European Central Banks final policy meeting of the year, scheduled for Thursday. Sentiment was also shaped by anticipation of a heavy slate of U.S. economic data due this week, including November nonfarm payrolls and October retail sales figures, both set to be released on Tuesday after delays caused by the U.S. government shutdown earlier in the fall. In addition, markets are awaiting the November consumer price index data, due on Thursday.

Most Asian markets fell on Monday, pressured by steep losses in technology shares as weak guidance from U.S. firms left investors worried about stretched, artificial intelligence-driven valuations. Japan has announced its fourth-quarter Tankan numbers. The index for business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers increased to +15 for the fourth quarter, hitting the highest level in four years. The latest reading compared to the +14 increase in the previous quarter. The non-manufacturing index for the fourth quarter came in at +34. Meanwhile, retail sales in China rose 1.3% last month from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.9% rise in the prior month.