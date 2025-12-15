Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets tumble on tech shares

Japanese markets tumble on tech shares

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese market tumbled as tech shares tracked their U.S. peers lower on concerns over stretched valuations. The Nikkei average slumped 1.31 percent to 50,168.11 while the broader Topix index settled 0.22 percent higher at 3,431.47.

Among the prominent decliners, Advantest plunged 6.4 percent, SoftBank Group lost 6 percent and Tokyo Electron declined 1.1 percent.

Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial both rose over 2 percent as an upbeat Tankan survey reinforced view that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates on Friday.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

