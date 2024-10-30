Afcons Infrastructure IPO ends with 2.63x subscription

The offer received bids for 22.78 crore shares as against 8.66 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure received 22,78,22,496 bids for shares as against 8,66,19,950 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.63 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 5.05 times.The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 3.79 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 0.94 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 October 2024 and it closed on 29 October 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 440 to 463 per share.

The public issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 5,430 crore and fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 1,250 crore.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 80 crore will be used towardscapital expenditure for purchase of construction equipments, Rs 600 crore for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and acceptances availed by the company and Rs 320 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements. The balance is for general corporate expenses.

More From This Section

As on 30 June 2024, total fund-based outstanding borrowings of the company stood at Rs 3,361.09 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Afcons Infrastructure on Thursday, 24 October 2024, raised Rs 1,621.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.50 crore shares at Rs 463 each to 80 anchor investors.

Afcons operates across five major infrastructure business verticals: Marine and Industrial, encompassing projects such as ports, harbours, dry docks, LNG tanks, and material handling systems; Surface transport, including highways, interchanges, mining infrastructure, and railways; Urban infrastructure, covering metro works, bridges, flyovers, and elevated corridors; Hydro and Underground, comprising dams, tunnels, and water-related projects and Oil and Gas, involving offshore and onshore projects in the oil and gas sector.

The company has a proven track record of successfully delivering a wide range of complex and challenging engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects both domestically and internationally. The company has a strong international presence across various infrastructure sectors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.59 crore and net sales of Rs 3,154.36 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News