TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 29.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.64% to Rs 311.54 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 29.93% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.64% to Rs 311.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 319.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.311.54319.9811.8015.7738.9051.8733.5947.1524.9335.58

