Nifty October futures trade at premium

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,366.90, a premium of 26.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,340.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 126 points or 0.51% to 24,340.85

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.54% to 15.47.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

