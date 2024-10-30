Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,366.90, a premium of 26.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,340.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 126 points or 0.51% to 24,340.85

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.54% to 15.47.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Telecom to raise Rs 8,500 crore via bond market

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

India fastest-growing developer community on GitHub; PM Modi praises youth

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Check deals

Looking for RBI gold bonds on Diwali? Here's why Centre may not issue them

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story