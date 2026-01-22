Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.39%

Nifty Media index ended up 2.39% at 1386.35 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prime Focus Ltd rose 5.47%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 4.29% and Nazara Technologies Ltd added 3.19%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 9.22% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.34% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.53% to close at 25289.9 while the SENSEX increased 0.49% to close at 82307.37 today.

