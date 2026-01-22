Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at a premium

Nifty January futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
The NSE India VIX slides 3.12% to 13.35.

The Nifty January 2026 futures closed at 25,375, a premium of 85.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,289.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 132.40 points or 0.53% to 25,289.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.12% to 13.35.

HDFC Bank, Eternal and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

