Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail gains after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 72 cr

V-Mart Retail gains after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

V-Mart Retail rallied 3.21% to Rs 590.55 after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 87.99 crore in Q3 FY26, up 22.83% from Rs 71.63 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 9.70% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,126.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 115.02 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a growth of 64.92% as against Rs 69.74 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Retail segment was Rs 1,120.23 crore (up 10.23% YoY) and revenue from the Digital Marketplace was Rs 10.67 crore (down 21.71% YoY) in the Dec26 quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 313.49% YoY to Rs 112.72 crore, while revenue increased 13.93% YoY to Rs 2,818.47 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

V-Mart is engaged in the business of value retailing through the chain of stores situated in various cities in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends above 25,250; VIX slides 3.12%

Orient Electric gains as Q3 PAT zooms 115% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 1040.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 4.38% in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Factors standalone net profit rises 25.33% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story