Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.87%

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 1.87% at 1819.05004882813 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 3.89%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped 2.31% and Tips Music Ltd slipped 2.15%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 24.00% over last one year compared to the 8.81% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.54% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.71% to close at 23644.900390625 while the SENSEX has declined 0.57% to close at 78248.13 today.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

