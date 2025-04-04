Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 6.56%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.49%

Nifty Metal index ended down 6.56% at 8414.45 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 9.13%, National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 8.66% and Vedanta Ltd fell 8.66%. The Nifty Metal index is down 3.00% over last one year compared to the 1.73% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 4.03% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 3.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.49% to close at 22904.45 while the SENSEX is down 1.22% to close at 75364.69 today.

