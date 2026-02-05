Associate Sponsors

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.02%

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 4:54 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed down 1.02% at 11921.2 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd dropped 4.74%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd shed 4.45% and Hindalco Industries Ltd slipped 3.06%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 41.00% over last one year compared to the 8.21% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index has dropped 0.59% and Nifty Auto index is down 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.52% to close at 25642.8 while the SENSEX has slid 0.60% to close at 83313.93 today.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

