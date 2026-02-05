RVNL Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 323 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 3.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 40.18%, while revenue declined 8.55%.

Total expenses increased 2.17% YoY to Rs 4,577.43 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,480.08 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating expenses stood at Rs 4,354.14 crore (up 3.19% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were Rs 50.80 crore (up 0.27% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 415.12 crore in Q3 FY26, up 0.53% from Rs 412.90 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit declined 16.37% YoY to Rs 687.63 crore, while revenue from operations rose 1.63% year-on-year to Rs 13,716.21 crore in 9M FY26, compared with 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share (10% of the paid-up share capital) for the financial year 202526. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, 6 March 2026. The record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend for FY202526 is Wednesday, 11 February 2026.