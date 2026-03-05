Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.29%, NIFTY jumps 1.17%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.29% at 12049.2 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd added 6.01%, Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 3.60% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained 3.41%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 39.00% over last one year compared to the 10.87% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 2.22% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 2.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.17% to close at 24765.9 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.14% to close at 80015.9 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News