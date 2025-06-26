Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.31%, NIFTY climbs 1.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.31%, NIFTY climbs 1.21%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.31% at 9544.55 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 4.96%, Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 4.18% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 3.80%. The Nifty Metal index has decreased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 7.04% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.76% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.21% to close at 25549 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.21% to close at 83755.87 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nikkei ends up 1.65% led by tech stocks

Asian shares end mixed, China benchmark end lower

ICRA upgrades LT rating of Updater Services to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Sensex soars 1,000 pts, Nifty settles near 25,500; VIX slumps 2.87%

Nifty July futures trade at premium

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story