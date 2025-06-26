Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.31%, NIFTY climbs 1.21%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.31% at 9544.55 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 4.96%, Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 4.18% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 3.80%. The Nifty Metal index has decreased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 7.04% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.76% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.21% to close at 25549 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.21% to close at 83755.87 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News