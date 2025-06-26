Nifty July futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,618, a premium of 69 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,549 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 304.25 points or 1.21% to 25,549.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 2.87% to 12.59.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank and were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.