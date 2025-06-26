Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,618, a premium of 69 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,549 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 304.25 points or 1.21% to 25,549.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 2.87% to 12.59.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank and were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NTPC announces declaration of commercial operation of 660 MW Unit 3 of Barh STPP

HCL Technologies reinforces its leadership in multi-agent AI innovation

Sensex soars 1,000 pts, Nifty settles near 25,500; VIX slumps 2.87%

Euro soars to multi-year high as dollar value erodes; EURINR futures jump above 100 mark

GAIL (India) goes live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story