Asian shares end mixed, China benchmark end lower

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with Japanese markets hitting a near five-month high boosted by tech shares while Seoul stocks fell sharply due to profit taking following the recent market rally.

Gold ticked higher in Asian trade as the dollar weakened after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as early as September or October.

Oil extended overnight gains as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks signaled firm demand.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.22 percent at 3,448.45 after a choppy session as traders assessed simmering economic and geopolitical risks.