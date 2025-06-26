Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikkei ends up 1.65% led by tech stocks

Nikkei ends up 1.65% led by tech stocks

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese stocks bucked the weak regional trend as tech stocks surged fueled by Nvidia's record high close overnight amid positive sentiment around AI adoption.

The Nikkei average closed up 1.65 percent at 39,584.58, after having hit 39,615.59 in intraday trading, a level last seen on January 31.

The broader Topix index settled 0.81 percent higher at 2,804.69. Advantest, Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group surged 4-6 percent.

Automakers ended mostly lower as Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa reiterated that U.S. auto tariffs are unacceptable and it is in the national interest to protect the auto industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares end mixed, China benchmark end lower

ICRA upgrades LT rating of Updater Services to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Sensex soars 1,000 pts, Nifty settles near 25,500; VIX slumps 2.87%

Nifty July futures trade at premium

NTPC announces declaration of commercial operation of 660 MW Unit 3 of Barh STPP

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story