Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.21%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.21% at 9351.65 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd gained 10.00%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 4.23% and Jindal Stainless Ltd rose 3.42%. The Nifty Metal index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 9.38% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.14% and Nifty Pharma index added 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.33% to close at 24833.6 while the SENSEX added 0.39% to close at 81633.02 today.

