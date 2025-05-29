Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.21%

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.21% at 9351.65 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd gained 10.00%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 4.23% and Jindal Stainless Ltd rose 3.42%. The Nifty Metal index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 9.38% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.14% and Nifty Pharma index added 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.33% to close at 24833.6 while the SENSEX added 0.39% to close at 81633.02 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikas Wsp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BSE SME Unified Data Tech Solutions rises on debut

Sri Sarvaraya Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IndusInd Bank: SEBI bans former CEO and four executives over insider trading

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story