BSE SME Unified Data Tech Solutions rises on debut

Shares of Unified Data Tech Solutions settled at Rs 299.25 on the BSE, a premium of 9.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 273.

The scrip was listed at Rs 285, a premium of 4.40% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock ended at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 299.25 and a low of Rs 272.50. About 23.94 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Unified Data Tech Solutions' IPO was subscribed 84.92 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 May 2025 and it closed on 26 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 260 to 273 per share.

The issue consists entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 52,92,000 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 144.47 crore. The promoters, Hiren Rajendra Mehta, Rajendra Kantilal Mehta, and Harshaben Mehta, are selling shareholders in the OFS. The promoter and promoter groups shareholding will decline from 86.73% pre-IPO to 60.39% post-IPO.

Ahead of the Unified Data Tech Solutions IPO on 21 May 2025, raised Rs 41.13 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 15.06 lakh shares at Rs 273 per share to 18 anchor investors.

Unified Data Tech Solutions provides comprehensive IT solutions, including servers, storage solutions, networking equipment, IDPS, and various others. In addition to these products and services, it offers a wide range of services, including Technology Advisory, System Integration, and more. The company's services cater to a wide range of industries, such as BFSI, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, and IT-enabled services. It collaborates closely with clients to develop, implement, and manage cost-effective, secure, and high-performance IT solutions that meet their unique requirements, providing ongoing support to optimize their systems. As on 31 March 2025, the company had 38 employees at various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 194.58 crore and net profit of Rs 31.68 crore for the period as of 28 February 2025.

