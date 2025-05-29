Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Kush Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.48% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Advait Energy Transitions rises on securing Rs 50-cr order from DGVCL

Iconik Sports and Events reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Varroc Engg gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 21 crore in Q4

Premier Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Natco Pharma gains after Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 407 cr

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story