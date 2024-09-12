Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.91%, NIFTY jumps 1.89%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.91%, NIFTY jumps 1.89%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index closed up 2.91% at 9290.85 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 4.66%, Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 4.40% and NMDC Ltd jumped 4.20%. The Nifty Metal index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 26.50% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index added 2.38% and Nifty Commodities index gained 2.23% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.89% to close at 25388.9 while the SENSEX added 1.77% to close at 82962.71 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Microsoft to cut 650 jobs from its Xbox unit in third layoff this year

Sebi chair Madhabi Puri Buch skips public address amid Congress allegations

India's retail inflation at 3.65% in August, IIP rises to 4.8% in July

Mahua Moitra files Lokpal complaint against Sebi Chief Buch over Adani ties

LIVE: Retail inflation marginally up 3.65% in Aug, IIP growth slows down to 4.8% in Jul, shows data

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story