Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 0.51%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended down 0.51% at 22757.4 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ajanta Pharma Ltd added 2.49%, Gland Pharma Ltd shed 2.24% and Mankind Pharma Ltd dropped 1.63%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 1.00% over last one year compared to the 10.18% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 0.51% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.13% to close at 26142.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.14% to close at 85408.7 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

