Nifty ends below 26,150 mark; oil & gas shares tumble

The key equity benchmarks ended with minor losses today, amid foreign institutional investors (FII) selling and Sensex's weekly derivatives contract expiry today. Market participants will closely monitor rupee movement, FII activity, IPO-related developments, and global cues. The Nifty settled below the 26,150 mark after hitting days high of 26,236.40 in morning trade.

Oil & gas, pharma and It stocks declined while media and metal shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 116.14 points or 0.14% to 85,408.70. The Nifty 50 index fell 35.05 points or 0.13% to 26,142.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.37% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.14%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,843 shares rose and 2,342 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 1.99% to 9.19. The stock market will be closed tomorrow, 25 December 2025, on account of Christmas. IPO Update: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 6,48,11,264 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (24 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.

Economy: On 23 December 2025, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that on a review of current liquidity, it has decided to conduct the operations to inject liquidity into the banking system. It includes open market operations (OMO) purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,00,000 crore in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on December 29, 2025, January 05, 2026, January 12, 2026, and January 22, 2026 and USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of 3 years to be held on January 13, 2026.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil& Gas index declined 0.78% to 11,959.40. The index jumped 1.73% in the past three consecutive trading sessions. Mahanagar Gas (down 1.33%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 1.32%), Aegis Logistics (down 1.29%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.2%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.19%), Gujarat Gas (down 1.13%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.96%), GAIL (India) (down 0.73%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.73%) and Reliance Industries (down 0.69%). Stocks in Spotlight: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.26%. The company announced that its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for Mumbai metro railway project. As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the significant category, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

GK Energy jumped 3.39% after the company received an amended Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company. The LoE is for 10,000 off-grid DC solar water pumping systems. The pumps include 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP variants. They will be supplied across Maharashtra under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and the PM-KUSUM B scheme.The order is valued at Rs 254.30 crore. The installation is to be completed within 60 days from the work order or notice to proceed. Captain Polyplast rallied 3.62% after the company announced that it has received an additional empanelment for 1,000 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme from MSEDCL, with an aggregate order value of Rs 27.69 crore.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants added shed 0.42%. The company secured a contract worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Nashik Municipal Corporation. The contract involves carrying out survey and allied works for lands requisitioned for the Sinhastha Kumbh Mela 2027-28 in Nashik and Trimbak. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals fell 0.83%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 46.20 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). The order covers 2,000 solar water pumping systems, with a total work order value of Rs 46,20,48,229. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) dropped 0.30%. The company said that it has awarded a contract worth Rs 0360 crore to Toyo Engineering India for the supply of an Ammonium Nitrate-II plant on a LEPC (lump-sum engineering, procurement & construction) basis.

Global Markets: European markets saw muted trading on Wednesday during a shortened Christmas Eve session. Asian market ended mixed, breaking ranks with Wall Street that saw key benchmarks advance overnight after better-than-expected economic growth data. Media reports from Japan said that the country was set to issue about 29.6 trillion yen (about $190 billion) in new government bonds to fund its fiscal 2026 budget. The South Korean won strengthened against the greenback after media reports stated that South Koreas national pension fund was carrying out strategic foreign exchange hedging activities. Spot gold prices hit another record Wednesday, crossing $4,500 per ounce for the first time, driven by a weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions and U.S. Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations. Gold has notched a series of all-time highs this year, soaring over 70% year to date.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose for a fourth straight session as artificial intelligence names continued to outperform during a holiday-shortened week. US GDP grew 4.3% in third quarter compared with 3.8% growth recorded in Second quarter. This is also the highest quarterly GDP growth in the US economy in the past 2 years. The S&P 500 added 0.46%, closing at a record level of 6,909.79. The broad market index is now just below its intraday all-time high of 6,920.34. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.57% to end at 23,561.84. Gains in tech giants such as Nvidia and Broadcom lifted the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.73 points, or 0.16%, and settled at 48,442.41.