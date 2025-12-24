GBP/USD sustains above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 up 20% this year

British Pound is holding near three-month high against the US dollar. UK equities have been stable with the FTSE100 index consolidating around six-week high and rising near 20% this year. GBP/USD pair is quoting at 1.3524, up 0.21% on the day. The pair is up 1% this week. British consumer confidence edged higher in December, reaching its joint-highest level of the year, though sentiment remains weak by historical standards, according to a closely watched monthly survey from GfK. The GfK consumer confidence index rose to -17 in December, matching levels last seen in October and August.

