Nifty December futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys were top traded contracts

The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures closed at 26,164.10, a premium of 22 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,142.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 35.05 points or 0.13% to 26,142.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.99% to 9.19.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.