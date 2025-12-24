Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging rural water supply consultancy orders

Ceinsys Tech hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 1,065.80 after it has bagged three major consultancy assignments from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, for third party inspection (TPI) & monitoring of rural water supply projects.

The extensions have been awarded through a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) process and pertain to three clustersLucknow, Devipatan and Chitrakoot.

Based on the companys estimates linked to the underlying project costs, the total value of work orders for the extended duration is pegged at Rs 107.07 crore. However, the actual contract value will depend on the execution achieved by the respective contractors during the extension period.

For the Lucknow cluster, the contract has been extended till March 31, 2027, with an estimated work order value of Rs 69.43 crore for the extended period. Ceinsys Tech had originally received the letter of award for this cluster in FY22, which was subsequently extended up to February 28, 2025, and has now been further extended. For the Devipatan cluster, the consultancy contract has also been extended till March 31, 2027, with the estimated value of work during the extension period at Rs 34.28 crore. The original order for this cluster was awarded in FY22 and had earlier been extended up to February 28, 2025.

For the Chitrakoot cluster, the extension has been granted till March 31, 2026, with an estimated work order value of Rs 3.36 crore. This contract too was originally awarded in FY22 and extended earlier up to February 28, 2025. Under all three assignments, Ceinsys Tech will act as a consultant for Third Party Inspection and monitoring of physical and financial progress of rural water supply projects, in line with the terms, specifications and conditions stipulated in the original bidding documents issued by SWSM. The contracts have been awarded by a domestic entity and do not fall within related party transactions. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority.