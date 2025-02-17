Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.27%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.27% at 21076 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ajanta Pharma Ltd jumped 3.93%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 3.84% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained 3.38%. The Nifty Pharma index has increased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 4.17% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 0.77% and Nifty Media index has dropped 0.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.13% to close at 22959.5 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.08% to close at 75996.86 today.

