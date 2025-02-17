Nifty February futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra, Manappuram Finance and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,043.40, a premium of 83.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,959.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 30.25 points or 0.13% to 22,959.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 4.71% to 15.72.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Manappuram Finance and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

