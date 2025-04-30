Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 2.23%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.23% at 6542.25 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, UCO Bank shed 3.18%, State Bank of India fell 2.94% and Punjab National Bank dropped 2.36%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 7.65% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 2.18% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.01% to close at 24334.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.06% to close at 80242.24 today.

