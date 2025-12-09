Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.29%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.29% at 8251.3 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India jumped 2.53%, Canara Bank added 2.35% and Indian Bank gained 1.90%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 4.96% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.19% and Nifty Realty index gained 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.47% to close at 25839.65 while the SENSEX has declined 0.51% to close at 84666.28 today.

