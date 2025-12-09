Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY stays largely stable ahead of Fed decision

DXY stays largely stable ahead of Fed decision

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The dollar index is staying largely stable around 99 mark amid cautious trades ahead of US Federal Reserve decision. The Federal Reserve's two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting is set to begin today after which the team will announce their decision on interest rates. Investors are also watching key US data this week, including the delayed October JOLTS report due later today, along with weekly jobless claims and trade figures later in the week. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was last seen quoting at 99.98, slightly lower on the day.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

