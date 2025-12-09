Nifty December futures trade at premium

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 25,958.80, a premium of 119.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,839.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 120.90 points or 0.47% to 25,839.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.55% to 10.95.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.