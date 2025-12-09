Sensex settles 436 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,850 mark; VIX slides 1.55%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with significant losses today, extending losses for the second straight session as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves rate decision amid persistent uncertainty over a potential U.S. trade agreement, among other global headwinds.

The Nifty settled below the 25,850 mark. Consumer durables, PSU bank and realty shares advanced while IT, auto and pharma shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 436.41 points or 0.51% to 84,666.28. The Nifty 50 index lost 120.90 points or 0.47% to 25,839.65. In the two trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 1.22% and 1.32%, respectively.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.27%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.55% to 10.95. IPO Update: Corona Remedies received bids for 3,02,98,492 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (9 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 6.63 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.

Wakefit Innovations received bids for 1,26,77,636 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (9 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index declined 1.19% to 38,130.60. The index shed 0.29% in the previous trading session. Coforge (down 4.12%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.89%), HCL Technologies (down 1.82%), Wipro (down 1.59%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.87%), Persistent Systems (down 0.74%), Mphasis (down 0.66%), Infosys (down 0.62%), LTIMindtree (down 0.13%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: PhysicsWallah (PW) fell 2.28%. The companys consolidated net sales increased 26.3% YoY to Rs 1,051.24 crore, while net profit jumped 62.4% YoY to Rs 72.33 crore in Q2 FY26. Fujiyama Power Systems rallied 1.04% after the companys standalone net profit surged 97.43% to Rs 62.90 crore on 72.59% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 567.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Torrent Power shed 0.08%. The company announced that it has signed a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), for the supply of up to 0.27 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas for ten years starting in 2027.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) declined 0.90%. The company said that its total production jumped 18.41% to 96,196 units in the month of November 2025, compared with 81,239 units produced in the same period last year. Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) shed 0.61%. The company announced that it has signed a new property in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, further strengthening its presence in one of Indias fastest-growing tourism destinations. Rishabh Instruments rose 4.84% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 10 crore from a renowned supplier engaged in the business of supplying electrical equipment in Europe. Global Markets: Most European market advanced on Tuesday as global investors await the U.S. Federal Reserves monetary policy update.

The outcome from the Fed will help shape the direction for other central banks, with the Swiss National Bank set to announce its policy decision on Thursday. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank will follow on December 18, alongside interest rate decisions from Norways Norges Bank and Swedens Riksbank. Asian shares ended mixed as traders in the region treaded carefully ahead of the Federal Reserves policy call. A quarter-point rate cut is widely expected, but the real suspense lies in what the Fed signals about the health of the worlds largest economy. Chinese markets moved sideways as investors parsed fresh promises of fiscal support from the Politburo, which met on Monday. Local reports suggested Beijing intends to step up government spending and maintain its 5% GDP growth target for 2026. The policy comfort was tempered by lingering worries over a bruising property downturn, weak consumer demand and a sharp slowdown in capital investment, keeping sentiment muted.

Chip stocks across Asia were largely steady after U.S. President Donald Trump said NVIDIA would be permitted to sell a more advanced AI chip in China, though the product will carry a 25% tariff. The reaction among Chinese chipmakers was mixed. Overnight in the U.S., equities pulled back as investors took some money off the table before the Fed meeting. The S&P 500 slipped nearly 0.4% to 6,846.51, the NASDAQ Composite eased 0.1% to 23,545.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 0.5% to 47,739.32. NVIDIA gained nearly 2.2% in after-hours trade, adding to its main-session advance following Trumps comments on China chip sales.